Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,823 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 103.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,110.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

