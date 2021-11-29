Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revlon by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of REV opened at $11.95 on Monday. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $641.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

