8,548 Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

