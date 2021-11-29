Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Invacare worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at about $9,112,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 48.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invacare by 321.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IVC opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

