Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells $247,940.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $247,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,457,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

