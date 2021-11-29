Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

