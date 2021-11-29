$10.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report sales of $10.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.64 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.82 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.06 billion to $41.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

