Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

WEGZY stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. WEG has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

