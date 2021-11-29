The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 177.5% in November

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter worth $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.