51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the October 31st total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. 51job has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of 51job by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of 51job by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.