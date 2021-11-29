Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Saul Centers worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

