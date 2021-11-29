463,748 Shares in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 463,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Burcon NutraScience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $2,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at $10,893,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

