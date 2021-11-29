Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.28 Million Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.03% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everspin Technologies news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

