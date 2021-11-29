Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,390 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.62 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

