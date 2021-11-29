Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.22 Million Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 95.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMBL opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

