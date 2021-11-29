California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of IES worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IES by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IES by 11.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.26.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.