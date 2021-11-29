California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,868 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ooma worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -176.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.