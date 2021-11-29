Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.33 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 171.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

