Royal Bank of Canada Sells 166,778 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.02% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

