Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3,999.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.92% of Athenex worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Athenex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 125,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athenex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,230. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athenex stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

