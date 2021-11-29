Morgan Stanley Buys 27,075 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Piedmont Lithium worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL opened at $58.30 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.15 and a quick ratio of 23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.