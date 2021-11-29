Morgan Stanley Buys 26,140 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $200.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

