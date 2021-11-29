Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Despegar.com worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 187,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.34. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

