Morgan Stanley Sells 680,337 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

