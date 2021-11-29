Credit Suisse AG Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of GLIN opened at $40.02 on Monday. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62.

