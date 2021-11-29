Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,452 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of McEwen Mining worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

