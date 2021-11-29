Credit Suisse AG Takes $437,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 723,187 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $578.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

