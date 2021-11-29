Credit Suisse AG Sells 23,564 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.90 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

