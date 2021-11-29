Credit Suisse AG Has $410,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Luxfer worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.81 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

