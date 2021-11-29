Morgan Stanley Buys 18,970 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.22% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Shares of SLX opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

