Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.37 Million Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.94% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,673,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,145,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

