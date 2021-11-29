Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Shares of J opened at $145.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.