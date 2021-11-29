Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $832.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

