Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $201.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.70 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $781.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

