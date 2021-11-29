Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Sigma Labs worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 185.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of SGLB opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 440.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SGLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Mark Ruport acquired 10,000 shares of Sigma Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.