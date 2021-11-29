Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Sells 76,632 Shares of Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $580,870.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MNTS opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.
Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
