Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Sells 76,632 Shares of Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $580,870.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MNTS opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

