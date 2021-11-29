Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,662 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bioventus worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.20.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

