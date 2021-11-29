Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

