Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Bank First worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of BFC stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.34. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.