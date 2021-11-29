Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $104.92.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

