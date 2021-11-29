Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $966,000 Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iCAD worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

ICAD opened at $7.71 on Monday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

