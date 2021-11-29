Short Interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Decreases By 75.4%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PIRS stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.