Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Drops By 55.2%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $96.37 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

