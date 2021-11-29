State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,144,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.01% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.