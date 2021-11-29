State Street Corp Purchases 44,473 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.21% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 1,326 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

