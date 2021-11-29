State Street Corp Buys Shares of 351,920 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 351,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.08% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

ORMP stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

