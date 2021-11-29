State Street Corp Buys New Stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 876,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. State Street Corp owned 0.52% of PyroGenesis Canada as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYR. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 829.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

