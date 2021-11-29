EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 2,372.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.49% of EMCORE worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 551,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 381,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 346,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $283.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

