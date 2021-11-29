Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS: VYEY) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Victory Oilfield Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -143.13% N/A -75.37% Victory Oilfield Tech Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech Competitors 2133 10673 15417 541 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Victory Oilfield Tech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Oilfield Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 -$950,000.00 -7.10 Victory Oilfield Tech Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.46

Victory Oilfield Tech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech rivals beat Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. provides oilfield energy technology products. It operates in the following segment: Hardband Services which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

