State Street Corp Has $5.19 Million Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.13% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.